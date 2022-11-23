$43,999+ tax & licensing
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2017 Lincoln Navigator
L Select
Location
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
108,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9367504
- Stock #: F4VJR2
- VIN: 5LMJJ3JT0HEL11348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Lincoln Navigator is available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk. Heated and Cooled front seats, reverse camera, navigation, moonroof and so much more. Call or text 306-453-4444.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6 ECOBOOST
127 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,583 kgs (7,899 lbs)
721.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Roof Rack
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Simulated woodgrain trim
Black roof rails w/crossbars
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Powered Running Boards
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0