2017 Lincoln Navigator

Stock #: F4VJR2

F4VJR2 VIN: 5LMJJ3JT0HEL11348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 250 Amp Alternator Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension 78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6 ECOBOOST 127 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,583 kgs (7,899 lbs) 721.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts KEYPAD Leather Door Trim Insert Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Roof Rack Running Boards Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows POWER RUNNING BOARDS CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Premium Amplifier Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Simulated woodgrain trim Black roof rails w/crossbars Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Powered Running Boards Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster

