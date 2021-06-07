$38,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 4 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7212260

7212260 Stock #: F42MJ1

F42MJ1 VIN: 1C6RR7LT9HS765744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F42MJ1

Mileage 59,475 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

