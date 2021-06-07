Menu
2017 RAM 1500

59,475 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Htd. Cloth Buckets & Steering.

2017 RAM 1500

Htd. Cloth Buckets & Steering.

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,475KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7212260
  Stock #: F42MJ1
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT9HS765744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F42MJ1
  • Mileage 59,475 KM

Vehicle Description

59475 kms; 5.7L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Diesel Grey/Black Interior; Bright White Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

