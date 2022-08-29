2018 Chrysler Pacifica

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9075595

Stock #: F4RC5P

VIN: 2C4RC1BGXJR117252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4RC5P

Mileage 94,865 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Power Sliding Rear Doors Puncture Sealant & Air Compressor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.25 AXLE RATIO Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 71 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

