2018 Ford Edge

47,000 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

SEL Low KM!

SEL Low KM!

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

47,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7600651
  Stock #: F46PU6
  VIN: 2FMPK4J94JBB46104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46PU6
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM trade Alert!! This 2018 Ford Edge is available and full of some amazing features like: Heated leather seats, remote start, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Powerlift gate, Heated Steering wheel. Equipped with 2L Eco boost engine this Edge is ready to for sale! Call or Text 306-453-4444

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

