+ taxes & licensing
306-453-4444
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Low KM trade Alert!! This 2018 Ford Edge is available and full of some amazing features like: Heated leather seats, remote start, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Powerlift gate, Heated Steering wheel. Equipped with 2L Eco boost engine this Edge is ready to for sale! Call or Text 306-453-4444
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0