2018 Ford Escape

42,544 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

42,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7220762
  • Stock #: F42XX2
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD5JUA05716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

