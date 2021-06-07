- Listing ID: 7220762
- Stock #: F42XX2
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD5JUA05716
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
42,544 KM
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
