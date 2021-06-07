$20,999 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7220762

7220762 Stock #: F42XX2

F42XX2 VIN: 1FMCU9GD5JUA05716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

