2018 Ford Expedition

106,190 KM

Details Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited DVD Headrests

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited DVD Headrests

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$51,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$51,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
106,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9986162
  • Stock #: F546UU
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT6JEA35445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mobile hotspot internet access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

