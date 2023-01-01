$51,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2018 Ford Expedition
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited DVD Headrests
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$51,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$51,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
106,190KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9986162
- Stock #: F546UU
- VIN: 1FMJU2AT6JEA35445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,190 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mobile hotspot internet access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Additional Features
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0