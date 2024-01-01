$33,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Special Edition Package
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Used
138,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4JFA23165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Interior
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Additional Features
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
2018 Ford F-150