Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

188,000 KM

Details Features

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12175255

2018 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG5JFE05673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Interior

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Carlyle, SK
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 154,000 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in Carlyle, SK
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 188,000 KM $37,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats+MORE for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats+MORE 128,000 KM $18,000 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150