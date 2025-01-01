$37,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
188,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG5JFE05673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Interior
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
