Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lightning Blue

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 158,984 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Integrated Trailer Brake Controller 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Engine: 5.0L V8 MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Equipment Group 302A Luxury 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

