2018 Jeep Cherokee

Listing ID: 9178348

9178348 Stock #: F4TMDU

F4TMDU VIN: 1C4PJMBX6JD593421

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Paint w/Decal Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Illuminated Front Cupholder 8.4" touch screen display Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4.083 Axle Ratio Off-Road Suspension 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) 4 Skid Plates Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

