2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Used
165,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG4JC222607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Completed Inspection
Replaced Front Brakes and Rotors. Oil Change, Cabin Air Filter.
Full Detail!
Ready for Sale!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Interior
PERIMETER ALARM
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee