2019 Chevrolet Express

413,303 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

Commercial Cutaway Van 159*

2019 Chevrolet Express

Commercial Cutaway Van 159*

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

413,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10047195
  • Stock #: F54TT9
  • VIN: 1HA3GSCG7KN000401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 413,303 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

