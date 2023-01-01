$15,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express
Commercial Cutaway Van 159*
413,303KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10047195
- Stock #: F54TT9
- VIN: 1HA3GSCG7KN000401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 413,303 KM
Vehicle Description
#490
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Steel Wheels
