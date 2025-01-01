Menu
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SES is a sporty compact SUV built for versatility and style. Powered by a responsive engine and featuring intelligent 4WD, its ready for city streets or weekend adventures. The modern interior includes SYNC3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and heated front seats for comfort. With a sporty design, advanced safety features, and practical storage solutions, the EcoSport SES delivers fun and functionality Come in! Book your test drive today!

2019 Ford EcoSport

129,598 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport

SES - Backup Camera + More

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Used
129,598KM
VIN MAJ6S3JL6KC264877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,598 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SES is a sporty compact SUV built for versatility and style.
Powered by a responsive engine and featuring intelligent 4WD, its ready for city streets or weekend adventures.
The modern interior includes SYNC3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and heated front seats for comfort.
With a sporty design, advanced safety features, and practical storage solutions, the EcoSport SES delivers fun and functionality
Come in! Book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

