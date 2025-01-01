$22,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 129,598 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SES is a sporty compact SUV built for versatility and style.
Powered by a responsive engine and featuring intelligent 4WD, its ready for city streets or weekend adventures.
The modern interior includes SYNC3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and heated front seats for comfort.
With a sporty design, advanced safety features, and practical storage solutions, the EcoSport SES delivers fun and functionality
Come in! Book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
