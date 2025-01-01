Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this well-maintained 2019 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Stone Grey Metallic exterior and featuring a comfortable Ebony interior, offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. With only 116,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge is ready to provide years of reliable service. Its All-Wheel Drive capability ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures.

Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Edge SEL offers a comfortable and connected ride, perfect for families and individuals alike. This Ford Edge is equipped with a range of features designed to make every journey enjoyable.

Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Edge SEL a must-see:

Stay Connected: FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi Modem lets you stay connected on the go.
Comfort Control: Enjoy personalized comfort with the 3-Zone Auto Temp Control.
Safety First: Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer provides added security.
Stylish Interior: Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury.
Convenient Seating: 60/40 split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-thru offers versatile cargo options.

2019 Ford Edge

116,000 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL

12880517

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98KBB44227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this well-maintained 2019 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Stone Grey Metallic exterior and featuring a comfortable Ebony interior, offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. With only 116,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge is ready to provide years of reliable service. Its All-Wheel Drive capability ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures.


Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Edge SEL offers a comfortable and connected ride, perfect for families and individuals alike. This Ford Edge is equipped with a range of features designed to make every journey enjoyable.


Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Edge SEL a must-see:


  • Stay Connected: FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi Modem lets you stay connected on the go.
  • Comfort Control: Enjoy personalized comfort with the 3-Zone Auto Temp Control.
  • Safety First: Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer provides added security.
  • Stylish Interior: Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury.
  • Convenient Seating: 60/40 split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-thru offers versatile cargo options.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Fordpass Connect 4g Wi-Fi Modem Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Carlyle, SK
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 159,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Carlyle, SK
2019 Ford Explorer Platinum 165,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 86,500 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

2019 Ford Edge