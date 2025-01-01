$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this well-maintained 2019 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Stone Grey Metallic exterior and featuring a comfortable Ebony interior, offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. With only 116,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge is ready to provide years of reliable service. Its All-Wheel Drive capability ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Edge SEL offers a comfortable and connected ride, perfect for families and individuals alike. This Ford Edge is equipped with a range of features designed to make every journey enjoyable.
Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Edge SEL a must-see:
- Stay Connected: FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi Modem lets you stay connected on the go.
- Comfort Control: Enjoy personalized comfort with the 3-Zone Auto Temp Control.
- Safety First: Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer provides added security.
- Stylish Interior: Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury.
- Convenient Seating: 60/40 split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-thru offers versatile cargo options.
