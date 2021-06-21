2019 Ford Edge

We invite you to come down and check out this 2019 Edge. Loaded with features like: Lane Keep, Pre-collision assist, FordPass Connect, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Wireless Charging Pad, Adapt Cruise, Evasive Steering, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats ++++ Low Km, Local Trade. Call or text 306-453-4444
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
