2019 Ford Explorer

$38,999 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $38,999 Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $38,999 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Documentation Surcharge Surcharge + $399 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10627092

10627092 Stock #: F5B27R

F5B27R VIN: 1FM5K8D82KGA74394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Black w/Copper

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Passenger visor vanity mirror Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mobile hotspot internet access Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.