Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

40,000 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT Desert Copper PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT Desert Copper PKG

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 10627092
  2. 10627092
  3. 10627092
  4. 10627092
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$38,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$38,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627092
  • Stock #: F5B27R
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D82KGA74394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black w/Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Recline
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Ford Expedition...
 61,500 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Explorer X...
 162,500 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Co...
 85,077 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory