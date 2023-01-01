$38,999+ tax & licensing
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT Desert Copper PKG
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$38,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$38,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
40,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10627092
- Stock #: F5B27R
- VIN: 1FM5K8D82KGA74394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Black w/Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Recline
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0