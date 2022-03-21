2019 Ford Explorer

$38,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 8947597

8947597 Stock #: F4MUA5

F4MUA5 VIN: 1FM5K8FH7KGA00241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 105,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 3.51 Axle Ratio 200 Amp Alternator 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Fold Into Floor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Twin-Panel Moonroof 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: Safe & Smart Package, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, brake support, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert and driver alert, ... SAFE & SMART PACKAGE -inc: Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, brake support, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert and driver alert HEATED 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS W/POWER-ASSIST FOLD -inc: (6 passengers)

