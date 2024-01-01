$74,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$74,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$74,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$74,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
87,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2BT2KEE30117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # F5JBH7
- Mileage 87,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Trip Computer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
2022 Ford F-150 XLT LEATHER 68,000 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS 112,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL 85,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$74,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2019 Ford F-250