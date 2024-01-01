Menu
2019 Ford F-250

87,000 KM

Details Features

$74,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$74,999

+ taxes & licensing

Initial (MSRP):
$74,999

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$74,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
87,000KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2BT2KEE30117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # F5JBH7
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-XXXX

306-453-4444

1-888-701-0748
2019 Ford F-250