$69,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8722298
- Stock #: F4K51G
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT7KED04982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 69,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
157 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Driver Side Airbag
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
ORDER CODE 603A
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
6" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service includes a 6-month subscription, Available in select markets only
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0