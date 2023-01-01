Menu
2019 Ford Transit

89,000 KM

$49,999

$49,999 + tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 148" MED RF 9000 GVWR SLIDING RH DR

2019 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 148" MED RF 9000 GVWR SLIDING RH DR

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Initial (MSRP):
$49,999

$49,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
89,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9962810
  • Stock #: F53WJM
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM8KKA44340

  Exterior Colour: Oxford White
  Interior Colour: Charcoal Black
  Body Style: Wagon
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 6-cylinder
  Mileage: 89,000 KM

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear-wheel drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Interior Features:
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior Features:
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

