2019 Ford Transit

$49,999 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $49,999 Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $49,999 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Documentation Surcharge Surcharge + $399 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9962810

9962810 Stock #: F53WJM

F53WJM VIN: 1FTYR2CM8KKA44340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Mechanical Rear-wheel drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Interior Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.