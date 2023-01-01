$49,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
VAN T-250 148" MED RF 9000 GVWR SLIDING RH DR
Location
Price Breakdown
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
89,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9962810
- Stock #: F53WJM
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM8KKA44340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mechanical
Rear-wheel drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Interior
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
