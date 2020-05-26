2019 GMC Sierra 3500

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Universal Home Remote (Not included when (TRW) provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package are ordered.)

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Bumper, front chrome

Grille surround, chrome

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)

Pedals, power-adjustable

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Chassis, single rear wheel

Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Trailer brake controller, integrated (If (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered (JL1) trailer brake controller is deleted and available to order as a free flow option.)

ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE

Steering, Digital Steering Assist

Airbags, Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions

OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Mirrors, Chrome, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory-equipped, upper glass, power-folding and manual extending; includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for t...

Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (...

GVWR, 11,000 lbs. (4990 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires K35943 and (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.