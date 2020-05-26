Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 3500

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD CC SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD CC SLT

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

  1. 5026524
  2. 5026524
  3. 5026524
  4. 5026524
  5. 5026524
  6. 5026524
  7. 5026524
  8. 5026524
  9. 5026524
  10. 5026524
  11. 5026524
  12. 5026524
  13. 5026524
  14. 5026524
  15. 5026524
  16. 5026524
  17. 5026524
  18. 5026524
  19. 5026524
  20. 5026524
  21. 5026524
  22. 5026524
  23. 5026524
  24. 5026524
  25. 5026524
  26. 5026524
  27. 5026524
  28. 5026524
  29. 5026524
  30. 5026524
  31. 5026524
  32. 5026524
  33. 5026524
  34. 5026524
  35. 5026524
  36. 5026524
  37. 5026524
  38. 5026524
  39. 5026524
  40. 5026524
  41. 5026524
  42. 5026524
  43. 5026524
  44. 5026524
  45. 5026524
  46. 5026524
  47. 5026524
  48. 5026524
  49. 5026524
  50. 5026524
Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,025KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5026524
  • Stock #: F368FG
  • VIN: 1GT42VEY9KF210474
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

57,025 kms; 6.6L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Jet Black Interior; Summit White Exterior; 55 Photos #22

Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Universal Home Remote (Not included when (TRW) provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package are ordered.)
  • Pickup box
  • Remote Locking Tailgate
  • Fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • 4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
  • Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
  • Pedals, power-adjustable
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
  • Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Chassis, single rear wheel
  • Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Trailer brake controller, integrated (If (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered (JL1) trailer brake controller is deleted and available to order as a free flow option.)
  • ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
  • Steering, Digital Steering Assist
  • Airbags, Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions
  • OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
  • Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
  • Mirrors, Chrome, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory-equipped, upper glass, power-folding and manual extending; includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...
  • GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for t...
  • Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (...
  • GVWR, 11,000 lbs. (4990 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires K35943 and (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 129,950 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Flex AWD, ...
 1,745,922 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 Leathe...
 263,429 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-6741

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory