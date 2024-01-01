$19,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
145,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F98KH107214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Exterior
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Bluetooth streaming audio
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system
satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
SMS text message function
email function
speed-sensitive volume control (SVC)
2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dealership
