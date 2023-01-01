$35,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
Location
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
107,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10476687
- Stock #: F59J1R
- VIN: 1GNEVHKW3LJ207561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 107,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4-pin connector
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0