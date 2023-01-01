Menu
2020 Ford Expedition

37,800 KM

Details Features

$71,398

+ tax & licensing
$71,398

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2020 Ford Expedition

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$71,797

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$70,999

Adjustments

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$71,797
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
37,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778162
  • Stock #: F51GRU
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT0LEA95570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51GRU
  • Mileage 37,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Four Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Exterior

tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

