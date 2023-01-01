$71,398+ tax & licensing
$71,398
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2020 Ford Expedition
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
Location
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
$71,797
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$70,999
Adjustments
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$71,797
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
37,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9778162
- Stock #: F51GRU
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT0LEA95570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F51GRU
- Mileage 37,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Four Wheel Drive
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
