2020 Ford Explorer

124,000 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Used
124,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH5LGB87552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Manual Recline
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

