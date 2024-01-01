$35,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Used
124,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH5LGB87552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Manual Recline
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
2020 Ford Explorer