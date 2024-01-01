Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-150

107,000 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport Package

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 11275376
  2. 11275376
  3. 11275376
  4. 11275376
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$41,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$41,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
107,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E56LKE30806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT LEATHER for sale in Carlyle, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XLT LEATHER 68,000 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Carlyle, SK
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS 112,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Ford Escape SEL 85,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150