Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

35,350 KM

Details Description Features

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 7410164
  2. 7410164
  3. 7410164
  4. 7410164
Contact Seller

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,350KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7410164
  • Stock #: F43FRR
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E50LKD03769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Extra Read all about it! This power packed 5L V8 is loaded right up! 502A which gives you B&O Sound, Navigation, 2nd row heated seats and heated steering wheel! Ka-CHING! But wait there's more! Inflatable Rear Safety Belts, Skid Plates, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise, Tow package with tow mirrors, tailgate step and it's rolling on 20's. Lariat Sport package (Painted Front and back bumpers) Completed with a spray in bed liner. More? Ok! 3M on Hood and bumper. + Tonnuea. Call or Text 306-453-4444

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

2017 Ford F-250 Supe...
 50,384 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 121,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Co...
 16,532 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory