+ taxes & licensing
306-453-4444
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Extra Extra Read all about it! This power packed 5L V8 is loaded right up! 502A which gives you B&O Sound, Navigation, 2nd row heated seats and heated steering wheel! Ka-CHING! But wait there's more! Inflatable Rear Safety Belts, Skid Plates, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise, Tow package with tow mirrors, tailgate step and it's rolling on 20's. Lariat Sport package (Painted Front and back bumpers) Completed with a spray in bed liner. More? Ok! 3M on Hood and bumper. + Tonnuea. Call or Text 306-453-4444
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0