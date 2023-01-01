Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

23,581 KM

Details Description Features

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

Contact Seller

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612394
  • Stock #: F4XJM4
  • VIN: 1GCUYEET6MZ129405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,581 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 61,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,581 KM
$61,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 254,987 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-6741

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory