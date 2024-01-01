Menu
2021 Ford Expedition

150,000 KM

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT5MEA42719

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-pin connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

