2021 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Used
87,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8FW0MNA17167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4YJ8W
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
2021 Ford Explorer