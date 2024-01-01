Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

87,000 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8FW0MNA17167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4YJ8W
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

2021 Ford Explorer