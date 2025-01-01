Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum offers luxury and power with a twin-turbo V6, and intelligent 4WD. Inside, enjoy leather-trimmed seats, a twin-panel moonroof, and a premium B&O sound system. Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera add comfort and convenience. Advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring make every drive secure and stress-free. Come by today, you HAVE to see this one!

2021 Ford Explorer

71,413 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum - FULLY LOADED ++

Watch This Vehicle
12227172

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum - FULLY LOADED ++

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Contact Seller

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,413KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC0MGB55993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,413 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum offers luxury and power with a twin-turbo V6, and intelligent 4WD.
Inside, enjoy leather-trimmed seats, a twin-panel moonroof, and a premium B&O sound system.
Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera add comfort and convenience.
Advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring make every drive secure and stress-free.
Come by today, you HAVE to see this one!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 21" Bright Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: luster nickel painted pockets

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-pin connector
Manual Recline
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SES - Heated Seats/Steering + for sale in Carlyle, SK
2022 Ford EcoSport SES - Heated Seats/Steering + 58,000 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 - 4x4, Heated/Cooled Seats + for sale in Carlyle, SK
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 - 4x4, Heated/Cooled Seats + 137,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Heated/Cooled Leather + for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Heated/Cooled Leather + 118,545 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer