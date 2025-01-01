$45,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum - FULLY LOADED ++
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum - FULLY LOADED ++
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,413 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum offers luxury and power with a twin-turbo V6, and intelligent 4WD.
Inside, enjoy leather-trimmed seats, a twin-panel moonroof, and a premium B&O sound system.
Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera add comfort and convenience.
Advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring make every drive secure and stress-free.
Come by today, you HAVE to see this one!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Security
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
+ taxes & licensing
306-453-4444