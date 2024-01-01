$51,331+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$51,331
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,900KM
VIN 1FTFW1E54MFC11207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 72,900 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
2021 Ford F-150