$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Sport - Remote Start, Tow+Sport Pkg
2021 Ford F-150
Sport - Remote Start, Tow+Sport Pkg
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP*
2021 Ford F-150 XLT with 2.7L EcoBoost V6, 10-speed automatic, 4x4, remote start, heated front seats, SYNC 4 with touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, trailer tow package, backup camera, power driver seat, and keyless entry. Tough enough for work, smooth enough for everyday drivesthis F-150 delivers capability without compromise. Check it out today and picture yourself behind the wheel.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
+ taxes & licensing>
306-453-4444