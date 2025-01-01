Menu
*IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP* 2021 Ford F-150 XLT with 2.7L EcoBoost V6, 10-speed automatic, 4x4, remote start, heated front seats, SYNC 4 with touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, trailer tow package, backup camera, power driver seat, and keyless entry. Tough enough for work, smooth enough for everyday drivesthis F-150 delivers capability without compromise. Check it out today and picture yourself behind the wheel.

2021 Ford F-150

142,000 KM

Details

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Sport - Remote Start, Tow+Sport Pkg

12650166

2021 Ford F-150

Sport - Remote Start, Tow+Sport Pkg

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E88MFB73488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP*
2021 Ford F-150 XLT with 2.7L EcoBoost V6, 10-speed automatic, 4x4, remote start, heated front seats, SYNC 4 with touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, trailer tow package, backup camera, power driver seat, and keyless entry. Tough enough for work, smooth enough for everyday drivesthis F-150 delivers capability without compromise. Check it out today and picture yourself behind the wheel.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$34,999

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2021 Ford F-150