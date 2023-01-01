$58,398+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT XTR PACKAGE
Location
$58,797
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$57,999
Adjustments
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$58,797
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
52,022KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9770431
- Stock #: F51AEN
- VIN: 1FTFW1E85MKD28537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Guard Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 52,022 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
Rear bench seats
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
