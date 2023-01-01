Menu
2021 Ford F-150

52,022 KM

Details Features

$58,398

+ tax & licensing
$58,398

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PACKAGE

2021 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PACKAGE

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$58,797

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$57,999

Adjustments

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$58,797
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
52,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9770431
  • Stock #: F51AEN
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E85MKD28537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Guard Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Seating

Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

