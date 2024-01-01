Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

65,000 KM

Details Features

$44,398

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$44,398

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$44,398

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$44,398
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
65,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXDN7MW548756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-XXXX

306-453-4444

$44,398

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2021 Jeep Wrangler