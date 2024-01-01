$44,398+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport Altitude
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$44,398
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$44,398
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$44,398
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
65,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXDN7MW548756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Jeep Wrangler