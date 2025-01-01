Menu
2021 Nissan Kicks SR Xtronic FWD with LED headlights, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Intelligent Around View Monitor, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic alert. This Kicks SR blends modern tech with efficient performanceperfect for urban adventures and daily commutes. Come see how it fits your lifestylebook your test drive, today!

2021 Nissan Kicks

76,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
12543152

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,000KM
VIN 3N1CP5DVXML526384

  • Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

2021 Nissan Kicks SR Xtronic FWD with LED headlights, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Intelligent Around View Monitor, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic alert. This Kicks SR blends modern tech with efficient performanceperfect for urban adventures and daily commutes. Come see how it fits your lifestylebook your test drive, today!

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
ADAPTIVE
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 17"
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

