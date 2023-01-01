$62,995+ tax & licensing
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
306-453-6741
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss
Location
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
40,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9550066
- Stock #: F4X3W5
- VIN: 1GCUYFET2NZ132048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#490
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
