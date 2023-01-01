Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9550066
  • Stock #: F4X3W5
  • VIN: 1GCUYFET2NZ132048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 40,000 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT
 136,705 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 92,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-6741

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory