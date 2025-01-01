$38,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line - Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof+
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD with 2.0L I4 EcoBoost, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, SYNC 4 with 12" screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, and blind spot sensors. Bold styling meets everyday comfort in this tech-savvy SUV built for confident drives. Whether it's a daily commute or weekend getaway, the Edge ST-Line is ready. Take it for a spin and see why it stands out.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
