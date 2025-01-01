Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD with 2.0L I4 EcoBoost, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, SYNC 4 with 12 screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, and blind spot sensors. Bold styling meets everyday comfort in this tech-savvy SUV built for confident drives. Whether its a daily commute or weekend getaway, the Edge ST-Line is ready. Take it for a spin and see why it stands out.

2022 Ford Edge

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line - Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof+

Watch This Vehicle
12415164

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line - Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof+

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 12415164
  2. 12415164
  3. 12415164
  4. 12415164
  5. 12415164
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$38,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$38,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
83,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94NBA90977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD with 2.0L I4 EcoBoost, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, SYNC 4 with 12" screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, and blind spot sensors. Bold styling meets everyday comfort in this tech-savvy SUV built for confident drives. Whether it's a daily commute or weekend getaway, the Edge ST-Line is ready. Take it for a spin and see why it stands out.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT - V8, Remote Start + MORE for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT - V8, Remote Start + MORE 105,000 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4X4 for sale in Carlyle, SK
2017 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4X4 122,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve - LOADED ++++ for sale in Carlyle, SK
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve - LOADED ++++ 112,000 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge