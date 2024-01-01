Menu
2022 Ford F-150

101,000 KM

Details Features

$46,999

$46,999
2022 Ford F-150

XLT Black Pack Leather

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Black Pack Leather

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  10893978
  2. 10893978
  3. 10893978
  4. 10893978
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E53NFB65418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DHHC
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

2022 Ford F-150