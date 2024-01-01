$46,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT Black Pack Leather
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$46,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
101,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E53NFB65418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5DHHC
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Engine Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
2022 Ford F-150