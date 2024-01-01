Menu
2022 Ford F-150

137,106 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,106KM
VIN 1FTFW1E84NKD67783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Interior

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

1-888-701-0748
2022 Ford F-150