$43,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT - XTR, V8 (GAS), Remote Start+
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT - XTR, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This rugged beauty is ready to take on your toughest jobs and weekend adventures. With only 75,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to hit the road with you.
This F-150 is equipped with a robust V8 gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, paired with 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need in any situation. The Oxford White exterior is complemented by a sleek black interior with Medium Dark Slate accents, offering a stylish and comfortable cabin. This truck is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Remote Start: Warm up the engine on those chilly Canadian mornings from the comfort of your home.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in internet access.
- Advanced Safety Features: Enjoy peace of mind with features like Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, and multiple airbags.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Electric Power-Assist Steering: Experience effortless handling and control.
Visit Merit Ford Sales Ltd. today to experience this impressive F-150 for yourself!
