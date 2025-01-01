Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT - XTR, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This rugged beauty is ready to take on your toughest jobs and weekend adventures. With only 75,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to hit the road with you.</p> <p>This F-150 is equipped with a robust V8 gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, paired with 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need in any situation. The Oxford White exterior is complemented by a sleek black interior with Medium Dark Slate accents, offering a stylish and comfortable cabin. This truck is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up the engine on those chilly Canadian mornings from the comfort of your home.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in internet access.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with features like Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, and multiple airbags.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li> <li><strong>Electric Power-Assist Steering:</strong> Experience effortless handling and control.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Merit Ford Sales Ltd. today to experience this impressive F-150 for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing
12685146

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$43,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$43,999
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E59NFB11623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-XXXX

306-453-4444

1-888-701-0748
