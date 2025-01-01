Menu
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that doesnt compromise on comfort and technology? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This rugged beauty, boasting a clean Oxford White exterior and a sleek Black interior, is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. With only 88,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you.

This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of 4-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and off-road adventures. The powerful V6 gasoline engine provides ample performance, while the electronic 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear changes. Inside, youll find a comfortable and connected cabin, ready for work or play.

Here are five features that make this F-150 LARIAT stand out:

360-Degree Camera: Navigate tight spots and park with confidence thanks to the comprehensive camera system.
Heated Leather-Appointed Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly mornings.
SYNC 4 Infotainment System: Stay connected with an 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 4G mobile hotspot.
Lane-Keeping System: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that this system helps keep you safely in your lane.
Selectable Drive Modes: Customize your driving experience with modes like Normal, ECO, Sport, and Tow/Haul, adapting to any road condition.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode

Interior

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

SEATS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
911 Assist
tow/haul
eco
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
sport
slippery
deep snow/sand and mud/rut
heated front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split bench
3-passenger -inc: 10-way pwr seat adjusters
pwr recline
pwr lumbar
2-position driver memory & outboard head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

