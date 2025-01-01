$53,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT - 360 Camera, V6 (Gas) +
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that doesn't compromise on comfort and technology? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This rugged beauty, boasting a clean Oxford White exterior and a sleek Black interior, is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. With only 88,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you.
This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of 4-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and off-road adventures. The powerful V6 gasoline engine provides ample performance, while the electronic 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear changes. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and connected cabin, ready for work or play.
Here are five features that make this F-150 LARIAT stand out:
- 360-Degree Camera: Navigate tight spots and park with confidence thanks to the comprehensive camera system.
- Heated Leather-Appointed Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly mornings.
- SYNC 4 Infotainment System: Stay connected with an 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 4G mobile hotspot.
- Lane-Keeping System: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that this system helps keep you safely in your lane.
- Selectable Drive Modes: Customize your driving experience with modes like Normal, ECO, Sport, and Tow/Haul, adapting to any road condition.
