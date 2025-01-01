Menu
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This beast of a truck, cloaked in a sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior and boasting a luxurious Black Onyx interior, is ready to conquer both work and play. With only 58,835 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.</p> <p>This F-350 Lariat is more than just a workhorse; its packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. The powerful diesel engine and 4-wheel drive system ensure youre prepared for any terrain or weather condition. This truck is ready to take on the toughest jobs while keeping you comfortable and connected.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-350 Lariat a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Braking System:</strong> Featuring 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS, Brake Assist, and Hill Descent Control, youll have confidence in any situation.</li> <li><strong>Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle challenging terrains with ease.</li> <li><strong>Comprehensive Airbag System:</strong> Provides peace of mind with dual-stage front, side, and curtain airbags.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> Customize your driving experience with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control.</li> </ul>

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat
$82,999 + taxes & licensing
58,835 KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT1NEE72714
Exterior Colour: Carbonized Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Onyx
Body Style: Pickup Truck
Fuel Type: Diesel
Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 8-cylinder

Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This beast of a truck, cloaked in a sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior and boasting a luxurious Black Onyx interior, is ready to conquer both work and play. With only 58,835 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.


This F-350 Lariat is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. The powerful diesel engine and 4-wheel drive system ensure you're prepared for any terrain or weather condition. This truck is ready to take on the toughest jobs while keeping you comfortable and connected.


Here are five standout features that make this F-350 Lariat a must-see:


  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
  • Advanced Braking System: Featuring 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS, Brake Assist, and Hill Descent Control, you'll have confidence in any situation.
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Tackle challenging terrains with ease.
  • Comprehensive Airbag System: Provides peace of mind with dual-stage front, side, and curtain airbags.
  • MyKey System: Customize your driving experience with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Interior

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

