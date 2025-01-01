$82,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$82,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 58,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This beast of a truck, cloaked in a sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior and boasting a luxurious Black Onyx interior, is ready to conquer both work and play. With only 58,835 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.
This F-350 Lariat is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. The powerful diesel engine and 4-wheel drive system ensure you're prepared for any terrain or weather condition. This truck is ready to take on the toughest jobs while keeping you comfortable and connected.
Here are five standout features that make this F-350 Lariat a must-see:
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
- Advanced Braking System: Featuring 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS, Brake Assist, and Hill Descent Control, you'll have confidence in any situation.
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Tackle challenging terrains with ease.
- Comprehensive Airbag System: Provides peace of mind with dual-stage front, side, and curtain airbags.
- MyKey System: Customize your driving experience with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
