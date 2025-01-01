$30,999+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 20,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This sleek SUV, finished in a stunning Agate Black Metallic exterior, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 20,100 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed Ebony interior, offering a blend of comfort and practicality. The ST-Line trim adds a sporty edge to the Escape, with features designed to enhance both the driving experience and the vehicle's overall aesthetic. This Escape is equipped with all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line a must-see:
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- Heated Wiper Park and Defroster: Conquer winter weather with ease.
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Provides confidence and control in various driving conditions.
