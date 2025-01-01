Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This sleek SUV, finished in a stunning Agate Black Metallic exterior, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 20,100 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.

Inside, youll find a well-appointed Ebony interior, offering a blend of comfort and practicality. The ST-Line trim adds a sporty edge to the Escape, with features designed to enhance both the driving experience and the vehicles overall aesthetic. This Escape is equipped with all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line a must-see:

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster: Conquer winter weather with ease.
8-Way Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Provides confidence and control in various driving conditions.

2023 Ford Escape

20,100 KM

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line

13074697

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,100KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN1PUB09173

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This sleek SUV, finished in a stunning Agate Black Metallic exterior, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 20,100 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.


Inside, you'll find a well-appointed Ebony interior, offering a blend of comfort and practicality. The ST-Line trim adds a sporty edge to the Escape, with features designed to enhance both the driving experience and the vehicle's overall aesthetic. This Escape is equipped with all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season.


Here are some of the standout features that make this 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line a must-see:


  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
  • Heated Wiper Park and Defroster: Conquer winter weather with ease.
  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Provides confidence and control in various driving conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wing Spoiler
Tires: 225/60R18 A/S BSW -inc: mini spare
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
up/down
power lumbar and power recline

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-XXXX

306-453-4444

1-888-701-0748
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2023 Ford Escape