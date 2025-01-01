Menu
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This Oxford White beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black leather interior, ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 90,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is just getting started. Its robust 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission make it a reliable choice for both city driving and off-road excursions.

This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and connectivity. Youll appreciate the thoughtful design and modern technology that makes every drive enjoyable. From its advanced safety features to its user-friendly infotainment system, this truck is built to impress.

Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
BoxLink: Securely haul your cargo with this versatile and innovative bed-mounting system.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls: Enjoy a relaxed and controlled driving experience.
Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides added peace of mind with advanced airbag protection.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This Oxford White beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black leather interior, ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 90,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is just getting started. Its robust 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission make it a reliable choice for both city driving and off-road excursions.


This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and connectivity. You'll appreciate the thoughtful design and modern technology that makes every drive enjoyable. From its advanced safety features to its user-friendly infotainment system, this truck is built to impress.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:


  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
  • BoxLink: Securely haul your cargo with this versatile and innovative bed-mounting system.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls: Enjoy a relaxed and controlled driving experience.
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides added peace of mind with advanced airbag protection.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

