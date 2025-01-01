$45,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT - Leather, BoxLink +
2023 Ford F-150
XLT - Leather, BoxLink +
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This Oxford White beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black leather interior, ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 90,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is just getting started. Its robust 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission make it a reliable choice for both city driving and off-road excursions.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and connectivity. You'll appreciate the thoughtful design and modern technology that makes every drive enjoyable. From its advanced safety features to its user-friendly infotainment system, this truck is built to impress.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
- BoxLink: Securely haul your cargo with this versatile and innovative bed-mounting system.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls: Enjoy a relaxed and controlled driving experience.
- Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides added peace of mind with advanced airbag protection.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
+ taxes & licensing>
306-453-4444