2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Platinum Tremor
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Used
64,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM6PEC75114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mechanical
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
2023 Ford F-350