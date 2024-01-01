Menu
2023 Ford F-350

64,000 KM

$96,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Platinum Tremor

2023 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Platinum Tremor

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$96,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM6PEC75114

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

