Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This sleek crossover, finished in a sophisticated Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior and featuring a comfortable Ebony interior, is designed to turn heads while providing a smooth and confident driving experience. With only 48,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge ST Line is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
This Ford Edge ST Line is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and convenience. From its advanced all-wheel-drive system to its suite of driver-assist technologies, this SUV is built to keep you and your passengers safe and connected on the road. The ST Line trim adds a sporty touch with its unique styling and performance-oriented features, making it a joy to drive.
Here are five features that make this Ford Edge ST Line stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to this suite of advanced safety features, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert.
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the convenience of a power liftgate.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with the perfect temperature.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
