<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This sleek crossover, finished in a sophisticated Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior and featuring a comfortable Ebony interior, is designed to turn heads while providing a smooth and confident driving experience. With only 48,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge ST Line is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.</p> <p>This Ford Edge ST Line is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and convenience. From its advanced all-wheel-drive system to its suite of driver-assist technologies, this SUV is built to keep you and your passengers safe and connected on the road. The ST Line trim adds a sporty touch with its unique styling and performance-oriented features, making it a joy to drive.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Ford Edge ST Line stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to this suite of advanced safety features, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area with the convenience of a power liftgate.</li> <li><strong>Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay comfortable with the perfect temperature.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford Edge

48,000 KM

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
12809422

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$46,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$46,999
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
48,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95RBA37453

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This sleek crossover, finished in a sophisticated Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior and featuring a comfortable Ebony interior, is designed to turn heads while providing a smooth and confident driving experience. With only 48,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge ST Line is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.


This Ford Edge ST Line is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and convenience. From its advanced all-wheel-drive system to its suite of driver-assist technologies, this SUV is built to keep you and your passengers safe and connected on the road. The ST Line trim adds a sporty touch with its unique styling and performance-oriented features, making it a joy to drive.


Here are five features that make this Ford Edge ST Line stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to this suite of advanced safety features, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert.
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the convenience of a power liftgate.
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with the perfect temperature.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

