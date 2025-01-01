$45,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This sleek crossover, finished in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and featuring a sporty Ebony interior, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 43,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
This Ford Edge ST-Line is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and providing confident handling in any weather. The ST-Line trim adds a touch of sporty flair, while the comprehensive suite of safety features ensures peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features that make this Ford Edge ST-Line stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear Parking Sensors, helps keep you safe and aware on the road.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Automatic High-Beam Headlamps: Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety with automatic high beams that adjust to changing road conditions.
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control: Keep you and your passengers comfortable with individual climate settings.
