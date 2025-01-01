Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd.! This sleek crossover, finished in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and featuring a sporty Ebony interior, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 43,000 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.</p> <p>This Ford Edge ST-Line is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and providing confident handling in any weather. The ST-Line trim adds a touch of sporty flair, while the comprehensive suite of safety features ensures peace of mind on every journey.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Ford Edge ST-Line stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> This suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear Parking Sensors, helps keep you safe and aware on the road.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> <li><strong>Automatic High-Beam Headlamps:</strong> Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety with automatic high beams that adjust to changing road conditions.</li> <li><strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control:</strong> Keep you and your passengers comfortable with individual climate settings.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

