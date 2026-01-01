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If you need a truck that can genuinely handle serious work without compromising on comfort, this 2024 Ford Super Duty F-350 LARIAT in Iconic Silver Metallic deserves a close look. Powered by the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel and paired with a 4WD drivetrain, its built for towing, hauling, and getting the job done day in, day out. With 139,000 km already on it, this truck has proven itself, and the LARIAT trim means youre not sacrificing comfort to get there. - 6.7L 8-cylinder Diesel engine with automatic transmission serious power for heavy towing and payload demands - Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident capability on job sites, rough terrain, or winter conditions - LARIAT trim with Black Onyx interior a step above base with upgraded materials and finishes - FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot keep your crew connected or manage fleet operations on the go - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS, Brake Assist, and Hill Hold Control critical safety when hauling heavy loads - Power rear windows and trip computer for added convenience on long hauls - Full airbag suite including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags, plus rear child safety locks - Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition immobilizer protecting your investment on and off the job site This truck is ready to go to work for you. Stop by Merit Ford Sales to see it in person, book a test drive, or reach out to us with any questions. You can also get the purchase process started online were here to make it straightforward and efficient.

2024 Ford F-350

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$77,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14444938

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 14444938
  2. 14444938
  3. 14444938
Contact Seller
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$77,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$77,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$77,999
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
139,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM6REE90866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

If you need a truck that can genuinely handle serious work without compromising on comfort, this 2024 Ford Super Duty F-350 LARIAT in Iconic Silver Metallic deserves a close look. Powered by the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel and paired with a 4WD drivetrain, it's built for towing, hauling, and getting the job done day in, day out. With 139,000 km already on it, this truck has proven itself, and the LARIAT trim means you're not sacrificing comfort to get there.

- 6.7L 8-cylinder Diesel engine with automatic transmission serious power for heavy towing and payload demands
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident capability on job sites, rough terrain, or winter conditions
- LARIAT trim with Black Onyx interior a step above base with upgraded materials and finishes
- FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot keep your crew connected or manage fleet operations on the go
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS, Brake Assist, and Hill Hold Control critical safety when hauling heavy loads
- Power rear windows and trip computer for added convenience on long hauls
- Full airbag suite including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags, plus rear child safety locks
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition immobilizer protecting your investment on and off the job site

This truck is ready to go to work for you. Stop by Merit Ford Sales to see it in person, book a test drive, or reach out to us with any questions. You can also get the purchase process started online we're here to make it straightforward and efficient.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
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$77,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2024 Ford F-350