$77,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$77,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need a truck that can genuinely handle serious work without compromising on comfort, this 2024 Ford Super Duty F-350 LARIAT in Iconic Silver Metallic deserves a close look. Powered by the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel and paired with a 4WD drivetrain, it's built for towing, hauling, and getting the job done day in, day out. With 139,000 km already on it, this truck has proven itself, and the LARIAT trim means you're not sacrificing comfort to get there.
- 6.7L 8-cylinder Diesel engine with automatic transmission serious power for heavy towing and payload demands
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident capability on job sites, rough terrain, or winter conditions
- LARIAT trim with Black Onyx interior a step above base with upgraded materials and finishes
- FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot keep your crew connected or manage fleet operations on the go
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS, Brake Assist, and Hill Hold Control critical safety when hauling heavy loads
- Power rear windows and trip computer for added convenience on long hauls
- Full airbag suite including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags, plus rear child safety locks
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition immobilizer protecting your investment on and off the job site
This truck is ready to go to work for you. Stop by Merit Ford Sales to see it in person, book a test drive, or reach out to us with any questions. You can also get the purchase process started online we're here to make it straightforward and efficient.
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306-453-4444
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306-453-4444