Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

161,194 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 2WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 6266274
  2. 6266274
  3. 6266274
  4. 6266274
  5. 6266274
  6. 6266274
  7. 6266274
  8. 6266274
  9. 6266274
  10. 6266274
  11. 6266274
  12. 6266274
  13. 6266274
  14. 6266274
  15. 6266274
  16. 6266274
  17. 6266274
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

161,194KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6266274
  • Stock #: 3863P
  • VIN: 1GCPCPEX0AZ181456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3863P
  • Mileage 161,194 KM

Vehicle Description

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2016 Ford F-150 XL S...
 190,840 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-550 Supe...
 158,185 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Silve...
 120,529 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory